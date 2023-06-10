Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $498,253.15 and $2,207.71 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

