Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.85 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

