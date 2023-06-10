GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,355,473 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

