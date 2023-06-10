GICTrade Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,629.15 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $94.34 million and $11,629.15 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95050356 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,652.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

