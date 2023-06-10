GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.00 million-$130.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.04 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

GitLab Trading Up 2.9 %

GTLB opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,528,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

