Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.