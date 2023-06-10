Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading 1.5% Higher

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

