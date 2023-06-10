Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.32.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.