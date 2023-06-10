GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Shares Down 2.9%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 111,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,834,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Institutional Trading of GlucoTrack

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlucoTrack stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.17% of GlucoTrack at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

