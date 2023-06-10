Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,476,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,431,000. Brookfield comprises about 2.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,526,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.