Gode Chain Price Down 55.4% This Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $184,394.30 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

