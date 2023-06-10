Goff John C Acquires Shares of 14,990 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. FTAI Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.1% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,580. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

