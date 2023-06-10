Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 3.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $41,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

BLDR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.08. 1,778,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $126.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

