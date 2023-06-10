Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 1,593,500 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,500 shares during the period. Valaris makes up about 18.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.50% of Valaris worth $228,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 842,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,113. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

