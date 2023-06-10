Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 82,615 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lowered its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,615 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up approximately 1.5% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.55% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,230 shares of company stock worth $2,666,919 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.