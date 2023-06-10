Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 436.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Graco by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.55. 570,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

