GrainCorp Limited (GNC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 on July 19th

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.
About GrainCorp
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.