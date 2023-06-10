Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of OSI Systems worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $3,758,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at $42,047,699.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,945 shares of company stock worth $14,027,386. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $126.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

