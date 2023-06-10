Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Hudson Technologies worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

