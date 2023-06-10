Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.00. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTLO. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

