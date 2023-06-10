Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,425 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

