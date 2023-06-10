Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 9.16% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $113.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

