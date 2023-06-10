Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,843 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.12% of ThredUp worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ThredUp by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 75.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $41,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $113,160.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,710 shares of company stock valued at $260,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

