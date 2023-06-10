Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 417,483 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417,483 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

AXT Stock Up 3.9 %

AXT Profile

AXTI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.