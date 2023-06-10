Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,773 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,029 shares of company stock worth $17,800,125. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.