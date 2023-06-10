Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 36,537 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,034 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 36,537 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of InMode worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in InMode by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode Company Profile

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.