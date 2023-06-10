Granite Construction Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 37.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Granite Construction by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 37.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 661,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

