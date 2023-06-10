Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,118 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 6,946,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,823,755. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.