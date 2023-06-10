Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.16. The company had a trading volume of 457,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,060. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average is $210.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

