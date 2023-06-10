Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GTPS stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $33.99.
About Great American Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great American Bancorp (GTPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.