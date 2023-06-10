Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GTPS stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign. It engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois and surrounding counties. The firm also provides full-service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax deferred annuities.

