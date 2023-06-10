Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.99. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 192,818 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $347.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,674,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 40,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

