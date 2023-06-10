GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Head-To-Head Comparison

GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenShift and Stericycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GreenShift alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenShift N/A N/A N/A $0.00 811.46 Stericycle $2.70 billion 1.55 $56.00 million $0.88 51.44

Stericycle has higher revenue and earnings than GreenShift. Stericycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenShift, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenShift N/A N/A N/A Stericycle 2.99% 8.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GreenShift and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenShift and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenShift 0 0 0 0 N/A Stericycle 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stericycle has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than GreenShift.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GreenShift shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stericycle beats GreenShift on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenShift

(Get Rating)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Biodiesel production and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E. Kreisler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, physician and dental clinics, surgery centers, veterinary clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, and home health organizations etc.; retailers and manufacturers; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.