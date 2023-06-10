Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Price Up 1%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 22,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 40,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,271,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $113,883. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.