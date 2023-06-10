Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Price Up 1%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 22,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 40,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
