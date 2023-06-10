Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Greif has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,437 shares of company stock valued at $516,987. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 369.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 244.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $3,741,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

