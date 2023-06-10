Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.