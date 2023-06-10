Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $78.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.