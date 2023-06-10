Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,935 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

