Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Five Below by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

