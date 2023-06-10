Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Shares of BMY opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
