Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $41.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

