Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $893,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
