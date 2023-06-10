Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $273.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.