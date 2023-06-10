Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,421 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

