Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $534,380.70

Grin (GRIN) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $534,380.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,856.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00299191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00534028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00401465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.