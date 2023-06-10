GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get GSK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.76 on Friday. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.