Guild of Guardians 24 Hour Volume Hits $294,083.96 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $13.59 million and $294,083.96 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

