GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $483.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002302 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

