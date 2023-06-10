Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

HSC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,997. The firm has a market cap of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 802,222 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

