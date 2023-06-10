HC Wainwright Trims NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price to $85.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

