Head-To-Head Contrast: CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) and The Competition

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 14.06 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $3.30 billion $747.86 million 726.59

CCFNB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 389 1621 1979 35 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCFNB Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 28.35%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 23.69% 11.39% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp peers beat CCFNB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

